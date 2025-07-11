The details of the funeral for the first black Premier League referee, Uriah Rennie, have been released.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uriah, from Sheffield, died last month following a private battle with a serious illness.

Uriah, fondly known by friends and family as Uri, officiated more than 300 Premier League matches as well as campaigning and supporting a huge range of charities worldwide as well as local causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uri, who had a strong sense of social justice, had also been a magistrate. Shortly before he died he achieved his dream of becoming Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University on May 8.

Uriah’s partner, Jayne, and his older brother, Glenroy Rennie, said in a statement: “Our family have appreciated all the support from the nursing teams from Northern General and Weston Park Hospitals, plus close family and friends during the past few weeks at such a difficult time. Uri will be so very sadly missed.”

Uri was a "son of Sheffield"

Uri's funeral is set to take place on Monday, July 14, at 11am at Sheffield Cathedral with a public viewing area and screens for those wishing to pay their respects.

The funeral will celebrate his life personally and professionally.

Uri grew up in Wybourn, Sheffield after moving from Jamaica as a child.