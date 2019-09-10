Video – Managerial role key to Danny Cowley taking on challenge at Huddersfield Town

NEW HUDDERSFIELD Town chief Danny Cowley says that the opportunity to be a manager as opposed to a head coach was the decisive factor in joining the club at the second time of asking.

HELLO: Huddersfield Town's new management team Nicky Cowley, left, and Danny Cowley apictured at the club's training complex. Picture: Tony Johnson

The former Lincoln City manager and his brother Nicky - his long-time assistant from their time together with the Red Imps, Braintree and Concord Rangers - had rejected the overtures of Huddersfield last weekend after a compensation package was agreed with the Sincil Bank club.

But a fresh offer to manage the club and be handed extended responsibility for all aspects of the club, including recruitment, as opposed to solely being head coaches tipped the scales in their decision to accept second time around.

Cowley said: “We feel like we can add value here and the opportunity to be managers as opposed to head coaches was really important to us. It is the way we have always worked.

“We spent eight years at Concord Rangers and built that football club from the bottom to the top and met so many good people.

“For us, it is the opportunity to be able to work in the way we work. We have some good successes as managers and we have always been able to do it in the way we feel.

“It is about building a football club and having the opportunity to effect the club, not just the players on the grass - from the academy right the way through to the community (level), which will play a really important part of the next step of the journey.

“To have control over recruitment is very important to us.”

NEW ERA: Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley centre, and Nicky Cowley with director of football David Webb, right. Picture: Tony Johnson

Meanwhile, Cowley insists he is inspired by Huddersfield’s current lowly position as opposed to daunted by it and says that the prospect of galvanising the club from a current base is something that sits well with himself and his brother in their latest project.

Cowley said: “You look at Huddersfield Town and the history of the football club and their current status in the Championship. I respect it has been a really difficult period for the football club, but that excites me.

“We like a challenge and always felt that the next move would have to be a perfect opportunity. We see this as one.

“For us, we want to wake up in the morning with that feeling and excitement and look at the job in front of us. We cannot wait to get started.

“Everybody at the club has been through the mill - this season and last season - and it has been challenging.

“But the way the staff have conducted themselves throughout this period; you learn a lot about people in the face of adversity. When your backs are against the wall, that is when you learn most about people. The way staff have conducted themselves has been exemplary.

“The supporters have stayed with the players and management team and when things went well, they drove their energy and when they didn’t, they stood side by side.

“We had an amazing connection with the supporters at Lincoln City and we look forward, to slowly but surely, having that same connection with the Huddersfield Town supporters.”