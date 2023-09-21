Watch as ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers man completes stunning MLS hat-trick
Billy Sharp, a legend at Sheffield United, is now plying his trade stateside with LA Galaxy.
He is now 37 but has taken the MLS by storm, scoring six goals across his opening six games in the division.
His most recent appearance was in a 4-3 win over Minnesota United, in which Sharp notched three of LA Galaxy’s goals.
It was his composure in front of goal that saw him cultivate a reputation as one of the most feared marksmen below the Premier League in England.
He left his boyhood club Sheffield United following the end of last season with a record of 129 goals in 377 appearances for the Blades.
Sharp also counts Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs.
After his Bramall Lane exit, he was linked with a vast array of clubs in England including Rotherham United and Derby County.
However, it was LA Galaxy who snapped the veteran up and the MLS giants are reaping the rewards.