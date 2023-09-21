The razor sharp instincts of an EFL icon do not appear to have deserted him in the United States.

Billy Sharp, a legend at Sheffield United, is now plying his trade stateside with LA Galaxy.

He is now 37 but has taken the MLS by storm, scoring six goals across his opening six games in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His most recent appearance was in a 4-3 win over Minnesota United, in which Sharp notched three of LA Galaxy’s goals.

It was his composure in front of goal that saw him cultivate a reputation as one of the most feared marksmen below the Premier League in England.

He left his boyhood club Sheffield United following the end of last season with a record of 129 goals in 377 appearances for the Blades.

Sharp also counts Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his Bramall Lane exit, he was linked with a vast array of clubs in England including Rotherham United and Derby County.