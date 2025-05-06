The Hornets have a reputation for being trigger-happy when it comes to managers and have done little to change their image with yet another dismissal. Cleverley was only hand the reins last year, but has been jettisoned after a 14th-placed finish.

Watford’s sporting director Gian Luca Nani said: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.

“It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game. Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.”

Here is an early look at the BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Vicarage Road vacancy.

