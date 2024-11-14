Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has leapt to the defence of the club’s playing style.

Daniel Farke’s side sit third in the Championship table and are just two points behind early pace-setters Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Despite their firm presence in the promotion race, the Whites have come under fire for their playing style.

Sections of the fanbase have taken aim at the tactical set-up, criticising the entertainment levels served up by Farke’s men.

Ethan Ampadu serves as captain for Leeds United but is currently out injured. | Tony Johnson

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Ampadu said: “We try and make it entertaining. Obviously, we come up against a lot of teams who maybe have a low block, try to slow the games down.

“Maybe, sometimes, that’s just how the game goes. For us players, we want to play in an entertaining way, but at the end of the day we want to do what we’ve got to do to get the result.

“Thankfully, more often than not, we’ve had that this season. But don’t worry, we’re trying to give entertaining football. Sometimes, the game can be broken up into a slower pace but that’s not always just our fault.”

Ampadu has been out of action since September, when he was forced out of Leeds’ clash with Coventry City by injury.