'We're not in a relegation battle': But Steve Evans' Rotherham United a long way off promotion fight

Steve Evans rejected the notion Rotherham United were in a relegation battle despite a 1-0 defeat at his former club Crawley leaving them a long way short of their promotion aim.

A first-half goal from forward Will Swan made it an unhappy return to Crawley for manager Evans, whose side crashed to their fourth defeat in the last five League One games and languish just two points above the relegation zone. Under-fire Evans has repeatedly said they would be back towards the play-off frame by Christmas, and now facing a 10-day break until the resumption of League One fixtures on December 2 following their limp exit to Cheltenham in the FA Cup, the Scot faces a key period on the training ground turning their form around.

"It's now or never,” said Evans.

"We have to take the pain and go back on the training ground. The spark has to come from working hard on the training ground and getting our big players back available."

Plenty to ponder for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans.(Picture: Tony Johnson)

Asked if the Millers were in a relegation battle, Evans responded: “There’s no way we’ll be relegated.

“We are arguably missing some of the best players in the league and we will do our level best to turn this. We have to find a way.”

The Millers could have stolen a point at the death in the wind and rain at the Broadfield Stadium but substitute Ciaran McGuckin failed to head in at the far post.

They have had their injury troubles but were at least able to welcome back Jonson Clarke-Harris after a six-week lay-off at Crawley.

Evans said: “You can imagine how disappointed I am feeling. Crawley dominated the ball but we missed two big chances in the first half.

“And then, to get a point right at the end, we missed the biggest chance of the season.

“Crawley is a tough place to come, but our performance levels are not where they should be.”

Crawley worked hard for their victory throughout in the wind and rain as Rotherham struggled to create many clear-cut chances. Joy Mukena made a vital block when Clarke-Harris directed a point-blank header from Hakeem Odoffin’s cross.

Crawley went in front when Toby Mullarkey picked out Swan with an accurate cross and he steered the ball home from close range, giving recalled goalkeeper Dillon Phillips no chance. The hosts bossed the first half and the Millers rarely threatened, although Nottingham Forest loanee Esapa Osong – another back from injury - forced keeper Jojo Wollacott to make a scrambling save.

Rotherham, with the wind behind them, had more possession in the second half but McGuckin was unable to connect at the far post at the death.

Crawley Town: Wollacott, Mullarkey, Mukena, Barker, Adeyemo (Tanimu 73), Camara (Holohan 80), Anderson, Kelly, Darcy (Khaleel 79), Swan (Roles 80), Showunmi (John-Jules 64). Unused substitutes: Beach, Sheik.

Rotherham: Phillips, Humphreys (MacDonald 46), Raggett, Jules, Odofin, McWilliams (Holmes 62), Powell, Bramall, Hungbo (Tiehi 46), Clarke-Harris (Hugill 72), Esapa Osong (McGuckin 73). Unused substitutes: Dawson, James.