Sheffield Wednesday reportedly face competition in their pursuit of out-of-contract Leeds United winger Ian Poveda.

After over four years on the books at Elland Road, Poveda will depart upon the expiry of his contract this summer. He ended the 2023/24 season out on loan, dazzling for Wednesday to help keep the club in the Championship.

Now available as a free agent, reports have suggested Poveda is wanted by Wednesday on a permanent basis. However, it appears they are not the only interested party.

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, there is interest in the 24-year-old from Luton Town, West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City among others. A move to the Baggies would reunite him with Carlos Corberan, who he worked with briefly at Leeds.

Ian Poveda enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Poveda is undeniably talented and was tipped for stardom in his early days as a prospect at Manchester City. There was also excitement when he joined Leeds in January 2020, with many of the belief Marcelo Bielsa could unlock his potential.

Despite some bright cameos early on, Poveda fell down the pecking order at Leeds and was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool. He returned to the fold under Daniel Farke but was used mostly as an impact substitute.