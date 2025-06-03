West Bromwich Albion have added former Leeds United assistant Nigel Gibbs to Ryan Mason’s coaching team.

Mason has left a backroom role at Tottenham Hotspur to take the reins at The Hawthorns, succeeding Tony Mowbray.

At 33, he has become the youngest head coach in the Championship, and the expectation for the 2025/26 season will undoubtedly be a promotion tilt.

The former Hull City and Doncaster Rovers midfielder will have a wealth of experience to lean on, with Gibbs having been announced as assistant head coach.

Gibbs has left his role at Reading, which involved assisting Royals boss Noel Hunt with the overseeing of first-team affairs.

Ryan Mason’s coaching team

Sam Pooley has also joined the Baggies as a first-team coach, while caretaker coaches James Morrison, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill are remaining in post.

West Brom’s chairman Shilen Patel said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryan to The Hawthorns as our new head coach, along with Nigel and Sam.

“We have undertaken a thoughtful and expansive search and Ryan always stood out to us among an incredibly strong group of candidates.

“We are excited to have someone whose skillset means he has the aptitude to help us further establish elite standards in both preparation and player development for the first team and across all our team programmes.

“His experiences as both a first team player and coach under some of the game’s most respected minds, along with his time leading academy sides, will be instrumental as we shape a clear philosophy and unified identity at all levels at the Albion.”

Nigel Gibbs at Leeds United

Gibbs is a vastly experienced coach and has worked for the likes of Portsmouth, Millwall and Swansea City.

He was employed by Leeds during the reign of Massimo Cellino and found himself thrust into the spotlight in 2014.

The 59-year-old was an assistant to Brian McDermott, who he had worked closely with at Reading.

However, when McDermott was seemingly dismissed, Gibbs was placed in charge for a Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town.