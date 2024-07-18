West Bromwich Albion 'weighing up' whether to step up interest in Huddersfield Town star
Since Huddersfield’s relegation to League One, Thomas has been linked with a move away from the club and West Brom have been reported as admirers. Despite speculation, he still remains on the books at the John Smith’s Stadium and has collected pre-season friendly minutes.
According to Sky Sports, West Brom are considering whether or not to swoop for the Wales international. It has been claimed the Baggies are yet to make a bid, leaving question marks over Thomas’ future.
Reports of interest from The Hawthorns have not come as a surprise, considering Thomas worked under Baggies boss Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield. In fact, he arguably played his best football while the Spaniard was at the helm at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Thomas was a regular fixture for the Terriers as they made a shock charge into the Championship play-off final in 2022. However, he has not quite hit the heights he reached under Corberan since the talented coach sought pastures new.
He was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers in the 2022/23 campaign but made a return to West Yorkshire last summer. Thomas made 41 league appearances as Huddersfield sought to avoid relegation, registering four goals and nine assists.
