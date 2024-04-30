Both players have been impressive in the Championship term, helping their respective sides secure top-half finishes. Greaves could potentially have a role to play in the play-offs, with a top-six finish still mathematically possible for Hull.

A product of Hull’s academy, Greaves ascended the Tigers youth ranks before establishing himself at senior level. He has formed a solid partnership with Alfie Jones and made 42 league appearances this season.

According to The Guardian, West Ham are keen to strengthen at the back and are said to have held talks over Greaves that have moved in the right direction. They are also said to be in the running for O’Hare, who has stood out for Coventry this season.

West Ham United have been linked with Hull City's Jacob Greaves. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He helped the Sky Blues reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and has registered 10 goals in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign. Landing Greaves and O’Hare would also be of benefit to West Ham’s homegrown quota.

They are not the first club to have been linked with Greaves this season, with Everton also said to have their eye on the 23-year-old.