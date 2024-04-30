West Ham emerge as 'strong contenders' to sign Hull City star and Coventry City talisman
Both players have been impressive in the Championship term, helping their respective sides secure top-half finishes. Greaves could potentially have a role to play in the play-offs, with a top-six finish still mathematically possible for Hull.
A product of Hull’s academy, Greaves ascended the Tigers youth ranks before establishing himself at senior level. He has formed a solid partnership with Alfie Jones and made 42 league appearances this season.
According to The Guardian, West Ham are keen to strengthen at the back and are said to have held talks over Greaves that have moved in the right direction. They are also said to be in the running for O’Hare, who has stood out for Coventry this season.
He helped the Sky Blues reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and has registered 10 goals in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign. Landing Greaves and O’Hare would also be of benefit to West Ham’s homegrown quota.
They are not the first club to have been linked with Greaves this season, with Everton also said to have their eye on the 23-year-old.
The Hammers sit eighth in the Premier League table, yet David Moyes is reportedly set to move on at the end of the season. They have been linked with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, while the likes of Gary O’Neil and Michael Carrick have also featured among the frontrunners with bookmakers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.