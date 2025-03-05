West Ham United and Everton 'keen' on £34m forward linked with Leeds United

West Ham United and Everton are reportedly keen on Leeds United-linked forward Tammy Abraham.

With Leeds on course to seal a return to the Premier League, reports of interest in high-profile figures are emerged.

Abraham would arguably be a difficult player to land for the Championship league leaders, but The Boot Room credited the club with interest last month.

Roma paid a reported £34m to prise Abraham from Chelsea in 2021 and the England-capped marksman is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Tammy Abraham is currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma.
Tammy Abraham is currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham and Everton hold an interest in bringing Abraham back to British shores.

Milan are thought to have no intention of making his stay a permanent one, putting Premier League clubs on alert.

West Ham are believed to have asked for information on Abraham’s situation, with the frontman reportedly open to a summer switch.

Tammy Abraham left Chelsea for a fresh start in Italy in 2021.
Tammy Abraham left Chelsea for a fresh start in Italy in 2021.

Everton are also said to have requested information and Leeds may face a battle if they do indeed pursue Abraham at the end of the season.

It is also highly unlikely the Whites would stand a chance of securing his signature if they do not clinch promotion to the Premier League.

Abraham last plied his trade in the Championship in the 2018/19 season, when Aston Villa borrowed him from Chelsea.

