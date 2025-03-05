West Ham United and Everton are reportedly keen on Leeds United-linked forward Tammy Abraham.

With Leeds on course to seal a return to the Premier League, reports of interest in high-profile figures are emerged.

Abraham would arguably be a difficult player to land for the Championship league leaders, but The Boot Room credited the club with interest last month.

Roma paid a reported £34m to prise Abraham from Chelsea in 2021 and the England-capped marksman is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Tammy Abraham is currently on loan at AC Milan from Roma. | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham and Everton hold an interest in bringing Abraham back to British shores.

Milan are thought to have no intention of making his stay a permanent one, putting Premier League clubs on alert.

West Ham are believed to have asked for information on Abraham’s situation, with the frontman reportedly open to a summer switch.

Tammy Abraham left Chelsea for a fresh start in Italy in 2021. | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Everton are also said to have requested information and Leeds may face a battle if they do indeed pursue Abraham at the end of the season.

It is also highly unlikely the Whites would stand a chance of securing his signature if they do not clinch promotion to the Premier League.