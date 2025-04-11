West Ham United are reportedly considering a move for ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - who has also been linked with Leeds United.

The 26-year-old recently suffered relegation from the Premier League for the third time in his career, failing to beat the drop with Southampton.

Their fate has sparked speculation regarding the future of the goalkeeper, who has been reported to be of interest to Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds.

According to The Times, Ramsdale is being eyed by West Ham with Southampton willing to do business for around £20m.

The 26-year-old is part of the England set-up and playing in the Championship could potentially harm his chances of challenging Jordan Pickford for the number one shirt.

A sale could potentially work for Southampton, who will welcome the highly-rated Gavin Bazunu back from his loan spell at Standard Liege at the end of the campaign.

The Saints also have veteran stopper Alex McCarthy on the books and he is under contract until 2026.

Illan Meslier has been Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper for the bulk of the last five years but the Frenchman recently lost his spot to Karl Darlow.