West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a move for former Sheffield United and Bradford City defender John Egan.

The 31-year-old left Sheffield United at the end of last season, bringing the curtain down on a six-year stay at Bramall Lane.

His final season with the club was derailed by injury, with his last league outing for the Blades being in September 2023.

Coincidentally, that appearance came against West Ham. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have engaged Egan’s representatives in talks about a move to the capital.

West Ham are believed to be looking for a defensive reinforcement despite the closure of the summer transfer window. They have also been linked with Joel Matip, who recently left Liverpool.

John Egan made over 200 appearances for Sheffield United. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

West Ham lost Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd late in the window, therefore a dip into the free agent market appears logical.

While Egan would be a less glamorous addition than Matip, the Republic of Ireland stalwart does boast a wealth of experience.

He started his career at Sunderland, although failed to make a first-team breakthrough and was loaned to Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Bradford and Southend United.