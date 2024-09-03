West Ham United 'looking' at free transfer swoop for ex-Sheffield United and Bradford City man
The 31-year-old left Sheffield United at the end of last season, bringing the curtain down on a six-year stay at Bramall Lane.
His final season with the club was derailed by injury, with his last league outing for the Blades being in September 2023.
Coincidentally, that appearance came against West Ham. According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have engaged Egan’s representatives in talks about a move to the capital.
West Ham are believed to be looking for a defensive reinforcement despite the closure of the summer transfer window. They have also been linked with Joel Matip, who recently left Liverpool.
West Ham lost Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd late in the window, therefore a dip into the free agent market appears logical.
While Egan would be a less glamorous addition than Matip, the Republic of Ireland stalwart does boast a wealth of experience.
He started his career at Sunderland, although failed to make a first-team breakthrough and was loaned to Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Bradford and Southend United.
He left the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis in 2014 and enjoyed successful spells at Gillingham and Brentford. Sheffield United brought him back to Yorkshire in 2018 and he amassed over 200 appearances for the Blades.
