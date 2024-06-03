When does Euro 2024 start? Date, kick-off time, teams and location

Euro 2024 kicks off soon as England look to bring the trophy home

Excitement is building for Euro 2024 in Germany this summer. The tournament begins later this month as clubs around the continent look to battle it out.

England reached the final back in 2020 (played in 2021) but lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley. The Three Lions are hoping to go one better this time around and win. Here is everything you need to know about the first game...

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 starts on Friday 14th June.

Who is playing in the first game of Euro 2024?

Germany take on Scotland in the first game of Euro 2024. The hosts are managed by former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. They have won the Euros on three occasions in the past in 1972, 1980 and 1996, as well as finishing runners-up in 1988, 2012 and 2016.

As for Scotland, they qualified with two games to spare and will be looking to cause a shock on the opening night. Steve Clarke’s side didn’t get out of the group back in 2020. Prior to the previous tournament, they hadn’t made it since 1996.

Where is the first game of Euro 2024 being held?

The first game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland is being held at the Allianz Arena in Munich. It holds 70,000 fans and is the home to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and has been since 2005. 3.Liga outfit 1860 Munich also played there from 2005 to 2017.

What time does the first game of Euro 2024 kick-off?

Germany against Scotland kick-off at 21:00, which is 20:00 BST.

When is England’s first game of Euro 2024?

England’s first match of Euro 2024 is against Serbia at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, with a kick-off at 20:00 BST on Sunday, June 16.

What has been said ahead of the first game of Euro 2024?

Nagelsmann has said Germany will try and win Euro 2024 in their own country. He has said: “I want to win the tournament, but also get the fans out of their seats. I understand that football is an entertainment business.

“I don’t just want to win, but also capture the imagination. The fans should be emotionally entwined with the football. I want to see the happy faces of the fans both before and after the games.”

The 36-year-old added: “There have to be characters in the team who work together well. We took that into consideration with the last squad in March too. We concluded that it was the best camp of the last few years. That’s why we didn’t want to make many changes to the squad.

“We’ll have 22 outfield players in the squad for the Euros, so we can prepare well. Also, everyone’s focus will be on getting minutes. If UEFA had let us have 30 players in the squad, we wouldn’t have picked that many.”

Meanwhile, Scotland manager Clarke has said: “This squad have been fantastic for me and fantastic for their country and now they have a chance to create a bit of history, so let’s see if we can do that.