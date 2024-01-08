Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City are all in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Blades made light work of Gillingham to book their place, romping to a 4-0 win courtesy of braces from Will Osula and James McAtee. There was also a case of cup fever on the blue side of Sheffield, as Sheffield Wednesday eased to a 4-0 victory over Cardiff City.

Leeds United have had mixed fortunes in the FA Cup in their recent history but professionally swept Peterborough aside to advance. The highlight of their 3-0 win was a stunning strike from Patrick Bamford.

Hull are in the hat but their place in the fourth round is not secured, as they could only pick up a draw against Birmingham City. A replay at St. Andrew’s will determine whether it is the Tigers or the Blues that progress.

They will be coming up against a Birmingham side with a new manager at the helm, after the Blues unveiled Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney’s successor.

Below are all the key details ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place at approximately 7:50pm tonight (January 8), in the build-up to Wigan Athletic’s clash with Manchester United.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

The draw, as well as Manchester United’s trip to Wigan, will be shown on ITV1 and ITV X.

When will FA Cup fourth round fixtures take place?

Fixtures will take place across the weekend of January 27 and 28.

What are the FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers?

Here are all the ball numbers for the draw.

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Wrexham

3. Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United or Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh