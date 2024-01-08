When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Details and ball numbers for Sheffield United, Leeds United and more
The Blades made light work of Gillingham to book their place, romping to a 4-0 win courtesy of braces from Will Osula and James McAtee. There was also a case of cup fever on the blue side of Sheffield, as Sheffield Wednesday eased to a 4-0 victory over Cardiff City.
Leeds United have had mixed fortunes in the FA Cup in their recent history but professionally swept Peterborough aside to advance. The highlight of their 3-0 win was a stunning strike from Patrick Bamford.
Hull are in the hat but their place in the fourth round is not secured, as they could only pick up a draw against Birmingham City. A replay at St. Andrew’s will determine whether it is the Tigers or the Blues that progress.
They will be coming up against a Birmingham side with a new manager at the helm, after the Blues unveiled Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney’s successor.
Below are all the key details ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw.
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw is scheduled to take place at approximately 7:50pm tonight (January 8), in the build-up to Wigan Athletic’s clash with Manchester United.
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The draw, as well as Manchester United’s trip to Wigan, will be shown on ITV1 and ITV X.
When will FA Cup fourth round fixtures take place?
Fixtures will take place across the weekend of January 27 and 28.
What are the FA Cup fourth round draw ball numbers?
Here are all the ball numbers for the draw.
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham United or Bristol City
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City