Which Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday players make Yorkshire's Team of the Week
NO LESS than seven clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Huddersfield Town leading the parade with three nominations.
Two player votes apiece also for Leeds United and Sheffield United.
Here's our latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.
Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier (Leeds United)
Most Popular
Only one contender really as the fabulous Frenchman did his bit to help Leeds secure a historic victory at Anfield to relieve the pressure on Jesse Marsch.
Defence: Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
Stood out from the crowd on a day when the Reds found their shooting boots again to secure an important three points against Forest Green.
Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)
A titan at the back and got his head to everything to help Town register a crucial victory over Millwall.
Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town)
Coming along nicely. Showed his versatility on the left and right - when Ollie Turton was injured - and has grasped his first-team opportunity with both hands.
Midfield: Tyler Adams (Leeds United)
Showed a ferocious work ethic and tenacity - exactly what Leeds require in their current position. They were rewarded with an outstanding result on the red side of Merseyside.
David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)
Governed the midfield and was a hive of competitiveness and industry as Town delivered their best performance of the season with the ex-MK Dons man at the heart of it.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
The old songs are the best and Bannan purred against Burton. Showed a fine opener and won a penalty and then provided an assist for an encore.
Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)
Continued his strong recent form and was the match-winner against Gillingham, arriving right on cue to head home. Had earlier hit the bat with a drive.
Forwards: Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough)
Comfortably Boro's best player on Michael Carrick's bow at Preston. Found the net and linked play expertly just behind Rodrigo Muniz.
Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United)
Heart, desire, aerial ability and a goal threat. Took his season's tally to seven and produced another commanding performance.
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)
Conjured moments of class and continued to look the part alongside McBurnie. Found the net once more - one of the division's class acts.
Manager/head coach: Jesse Marsch (Leeds United)
Headed into the game under real pressure. Ended up with bouquets and backslaps following a brilliant win for Leeds.