Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick earned Wales a 1-0 win and a place at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.
It also finalised Group B at the winter World Cup in Qatar.
Here are the Group B fixtures (all times UK):
Monday November 21
England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)
USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Friday November 25
Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)
Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Tuesday November 29
Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)
Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)
Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).
and if England get that far...
Sunday December 18
The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)
The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)
Groups in full
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea