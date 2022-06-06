Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick earned Wales a 1-0 win and a place at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

It also finalised Group B at the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Here are the Group B fixtures (all times UK):

England's Harry Kane and team mates celebrate winning the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

Monday November 21

England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 1pm)

USA vs Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Friday November 25

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrating winning the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match against Colombia at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 10am)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Tuesday November 29

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

The quest to succeed France as world champions

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Kick-off times in the final round of group games and knockout-round matches will be at 6pm and 10pm local time (3pm and 7pm UK time).

and if England get that far...

Sunday December 18

The World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 3pm)

The final is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time (3pm UK time)

Groups in full

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon