CONSTRUCTING a new-look side, style and playing mentality takes time - just ask Hull City chief Tim Walter.

In that respect, most head coaches in his position would look at two blank midweeks coming up and be grateful for that fact.

After last night’s derby against Sheffield United, Walter’s side are back in action at Stoke next Friday before hosting Cardiff on September 28.

For his part, Walter has mixed feelings that his side have so much time between games, despite 16 new players being signed this season.

Walter said: "At the minute, it’s true. But also a (midweek) game could help us as then they could improve in the game and give them more minutes.

"Especially for the players who did not play that much in the last few weeks or months. It would be perfect.

"But to show them the principles and details, it’s even better to have them in the training sessions. We accept it and take everything like it is.”

Vastly experienced in his homeland of Germany he may be, but Walter is still getting up to speed with the Championship.

Despite this, he is quick to downplay talk of major differences between in the second tier in England and back home.

He added: "Football is the same everywhere. It’s all about points, playing and habits.

"Maybe it’s more physical in England. That’s what you need in 46 games and maybe more with the cups.