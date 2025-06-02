Lee Grant has revealed the "due diligence" before he was given the job of Huddersfield Town manager was a two-way street, and he will be sure to continue tapping into the network of contacts who encouraged him to take the job.

Well-respected as a coach of Ipswich Town, Grant had no need to go into management when he did, but would not have been short of offers, with Bolton Wanderers understood to have been one of those who showed an interest.

After speaking to numerous contacts in different roles across the game, the 42-year-old was convinced Town offered a good starting point for his managerial career.

Asked by The Yorkshire Post what homework he had done before saying yes to the job on Wednesday, Grant replied: "A lot.

"I'm fortunate my network's quite big across players, coaches, other managers and sporting directors and I spoke to probably at least one or two in all of those positions because it's a big decision for me and one that I don't take lightly.

"But unequivocally everyone came back with what a huge and fantastic football club this is.

"Then it was trying to understand the people within the football club.

"It led me to a place where I'm sat here now.

MENTOR: Lee Grant (left) worked alongside Kieran McKenna for two years at Ipswich Town (Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"The first thing that struck me was the energy, commitment and enthusiasm Kevin (Nagle, Huddersfield's chairman) was looking to drive the football club with. That stood out a mile for me and spoke a lot to my own energy and my own intensity for how I want to work and what I want to give to the football club.

"Very quickly upon meeting Kevin I was excited by what I heard and really looking forward to attacking the project with the same vigour he does."

Having had a clearout of players after a League One season in which Nagle was expecting them to bounce back into the Championship but instead they languished in 10th, but with an academy reinstated last year and much work on the stadium, Grant sees a blank canvas on the field and strong foundations off it.

"Of course committed ownership was really important for me," said Grant. "In terms of infrastructure, the football club is in a really solid position on a solid foundation.

VIGOUR: Huddersfied Town owner/chairman Kevin Nagle (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"We're sitting in a wonderful arena to play football and come and watch football.

"In terms of the work that's gone across the training ground over the last year or so, I've been across that and it's been good work.

"That drive, that hunger and enthusiasm Kevin's shown since his arrival at the football club was made pretty clear pretty quickly and was one of the most important factors in my decision-making process.

"I was in a really good job under probably one of the brightest managers in Europe in my opinion, and I wasn't going to make the decision to leave that job lightly.

INFRASTRUCTURE: Huddersfield Town have invested in their Canalside training ground (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"But with Kieran (McKenna, Ipswich manager)'s blessing and with all of the things on offer here in terms of the squad that's been put together and what we're looking to put together in the course of the next few weeks and months, it's a really exciting opportunity.

"What I propose to do is build on that good infrastructure work, finding really good people behind the scenes, developing good practice and good process.

"We're trying to do that in a way that will look and feel a bit different to what's gone before."

And whilst he is determined to be his own man in the role, Grant says he will continue to tap up his contacts for advice.

Grant spent the last two years working alongside McKenna as the Northern Irishman won promotion out of League One in his first full season as a manager – something Grant is keen to emulate in 2025-26 – and was promoted again, from the Championship, 12 months later.

Given McKenna took the unusual step of paying tribute to Grant in the press release announcing his arrival in West Yorkshire, it would be a major surprise if he was not one of the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper's regular "phone a friends" over the course of the summer and beyond.

"The phone hasn't stopped ringing, the life of a manager has already begun in that respect," revealed Grant on Thursday, his first full day in his new job.

"There will be people I lean on in my network across sporting directors, heads of recruitment, scouts, other players and coaches because I think it's important to exhaust every avenue when it comes to securing the best players, the best process and everything else for the football club I'm working for now.

"Of course, in doing all of that I have to stay steady in the middle and balanced.

"My guiding principles won't be changed or affected by the odd phonecall here or there.