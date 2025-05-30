Wigan Athletic are reportedly set to make former Leeds United, Hull City and Barnsley stopper Tony Warner their new goalkeeping coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old is a vastly experienced figure in the world of goalkeeping and enjoyed a playing career spanning over 20 years.

While he is best-known for his exploits in the colours of Millwall, Warner had four spells in Yorkshire before hanging up his gloves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was loaned to Leeds by Fulham in 2006 and returned on a short-term basis in 2010. The Cottagers also allowed Barnsley to borrow his services in 2008, before Warner linked up with Hull on a permanent basis in 2010.

Now a goalkeeping coach, Warner appears to have been lined up for a role in League One with Wigan.

Tony Warner first joined Leeds United on loan from Fulham in 2006. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic target Tony Warner

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Warner is set to link up with Latics boss Ryan Lowe as his new goalkeeping coach.

Lowe was handed the reins at Wigan in March, stepping into the post vacated by the axed Shaun Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears Warner could be set to replace another former Leeds goalkeeper in Andy Lonergan, who left the Latics earlier this month. Warner has worked as a goalkeeping coach at Reading since 2022.

Wigan are also thought to be lining up Fleetwood Town’s Joe Riley as their new head of recruitment.

Hull City are also among Tony Warner's former clubs. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Tony Warner’s time in Yorkshire

Leeds signed Warner as cover for Neill Sullivan in 2006 and he went on to make 14 appearances for the Whites, featuring regularly under Kevin Blackwell.

He returned for a stint at Elland Road in 2010, joining on a short-term deal following injuries to first-team goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Shane Higgs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he did not add to his appearances tally as Jason Brown instead deputised after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers.