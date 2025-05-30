Wigan Athletic 'set' to recruit former Leeds United and Barnsley FC goalkeeper for key role
The 51-year-old is a vastly experienced figure in the world of goalkeeping and enjoyed a playing career spanning over 20 years.
While he is best-known for his exploits in the colours of Millwall, Warner had four spells in Yorkshire before hanging up his gloves.
He was loaned to Leeds by Fulham in 2006 and returned on a short-term basis in 2010. The Cottagers also allowed Barnsley to borrow his services in 2008, before Warner linked up with Hull on a permanent basis in 2010.
Now a goalkeeping coach, Warner appears to have been lined up for a role in League One with Wigan.
Wigan Athletic target Tony Warner
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Warner is set to link up with Latics boss Ryan Lowe as his new goalkeeping coach.
Lowe was handed the reins at Wigan in March, stepping into the post vacated by the axed Shaun Maloney.
It appears Warner could be set to replace another former Leeds goalkeeper in Andy Lonergan, who left the Latics earlier this month. Warner has worked as a goalkeeping coach at Reading since 2022.
Wigan are also thought to be lining up Fleetwood Town’s Joe Riley as their new head of recruitment.
Tony Warner’s time in Yorkshire
Leeds signed Warner as cover for Neill Sullivan in 2006 and he went on to make 14 appearances for the Whites, featuring regularly under Kevin Blackwell.
He returned for a stint at Elland Road in 2010, joining on a short-term deal following injuries to first-team goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Shane Higgs.
However, he did not add to his appearances tally as Jason Brown instead deputised after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers.
Warner also made three appearances for Barnsley in 2008, as well as two for Hull between 2008 and 2010.
