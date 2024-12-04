'Win-win' - West Bromwich Albion move mooted for Leeds United forward tracked by likes of Portsmouth
The 22-year-old has barely featured since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager and has made just two substitute appearances in the Championship this season.
His only start of the campaign came in Leeds’ Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough, during which he was deployed on the right wing.
An array of clubs have been credited with interest in signing Gelhardt on loan in January, including Portsmouth, Rangers, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle.
Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, however, has suggested the Baggies could be an ideal fit for the former England youth international.
Speaking to West Brom News, he said: “I would say there’s nothing to lose by going down that route [signing Gelhardt], really. Very different type to [Josh] Maja. Very easy to see them playing in the team together, rather than it being one or the other.
“He’s another one. He’s a little bit like Maja in that he wants to kickstart his career again because it hasn’t really worked out for him at Leeds United.
“I know he had a little loan spell at Sunderland and there were glimpses of what he was capable of. But he’s another player that just needs to sort of reset and go again, really.
“So for him to leave Leeds and be allowed to go to West Brom on loan, I think would be a win-win all around, if I’m honest with you. So yeah, it would make logical sense.”
West Brom are led by Carlos Corberan, a former Leeds coach who departed Elland Road before Gelhardt joined the Whites.
Gelhardt signed for Leeds in 2020, making the move from Wigan Athletic. He impressed with his exploits at under-23 level and was given his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa.