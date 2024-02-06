The 20-year-old, who is under contract at Premier League side Wolves, was allowed to join Rotherham on a season-long loan back in the summer window. However, his time with the Millers was cut short.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Jamaica international admitted he is enjoying the style of play under Hearts boss Steven Naismith.

Dexter Lembikisa featured regularly for Rotherham United before his loan spell in South Yorkshire was cut short. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Lembikisa said: "I'm enjoying it, there is a lot of attacking, a lot of the ball and a lot of competing. It's definitely good for me to play in these types of games. Playing with the ball is the biggest thing for me here. In my previous loan, I didn't play much with the ball. When a team is in a tough spot, they are less likely to be playing and taking risks.

"Here at Hearts, we can take more risks and try to play and I'm liking it. Steven Naismith [head coach] giving us the freedom to play and keep the ball is good for my development. Other than that, it's the same. You are competing and fighting. Before you do the pretty stuff on the ball, you need the fundamentals. On the ball, I'm developing and getting better."

The defender racked up 25 appearances for Rotherham in the Championship before he sought pastures new north of the border. Despite only recently arriving at Tynecastle Park, he has already realised how demanding of an environment he is in.

He said: "I've had a few chats with the loan staff but not too much. I think they want to let me get settled in myself and let me understand what the gaffer wants from me. Hearts is obviously a big club in Scotland which wants to compete. We are doing that. I like this club.

"From the first game at Tynecastle, I knew this was a demanding place to play. I think that's good. It keeps you on your toes and helps get the best from you. The fans can always help when we're struggling.