Wolves next manager: Former Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Celtic and Manchester United men among frontrunners

By Tom Coates

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:32 GMT

Wolverhampton Wanderers have axed Vitor Pereira - and former Middlesbrough and Barnsley men are among the favourites to succeed him.

Pereira was only recently handed a new deal but with Wolves rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, he has been relieved of his duties.

The final straw for the Molineux hierarchy was 3-0 defeat away at Fulham, which ensured Wolves remained winless.

A club statement read: “Wolves have parted company with head coach Vitor Pereira, after a winless start to the 2025/26 season.

“Upon his arrival at Molineux last December, Pereira and his coaches made an immediate impact, guiding the team to a successful second half of the Premier League campaign.

“However, results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards, and as a result a change in leadership was deemed necessary.

All eight of Pereira’s backroom staff have also left the club. Under-21 head coach James Collins and under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take training while the club finalise the appointment of a new first-team head coach.”

The club’s executive chairman Jeff Shi added: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to fill the Wolves vacancy.

1. Favourites for Wolves job

2. 16. Gennaro Gattuso

3. 15. Igor Tudor

4. 14. Frank Lampard

