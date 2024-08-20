Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly submitted a proposal to sign former Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

However, the Gunners brought in David Raya last term and Ramsdale was subsequently pushed down the pecking order. He acted as an understudy throughout the 2023/24 campaign, making just six Premier League appearances.

Ramsdale was back on the bench for Arsenal’s recent league season opener, a 2-0 win over Wolves. According to The Athletic, the side defeated by the Gunners want to bring Ramsdale on board.

A proposal is said to have been submitted, with Wolves eyeing an initial loan deal containing an option to buy next summer. The club are also thought to be willing to cover the majority of Ramsdale’s salary.

The report claims there is an acceptance at the Wolves side that a deal may be a difficult one to pull off from a financial point of view. Nevertheless, they are believed to be pursuing the England-capped stopper.

Earlier in the summer, Arsenal were linked with Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley and it remains unclear whether or not he would be part of any potential agreement.

Southampton have reportedly expressed an interest in Ramsdale, while Arsenal are thought to have turned down an approach from Ajax. It has been claimed the Gunners would prefer a sale over a loan arrangement.

Ramsdale finished his footballing education within Sheffield United’s academy after initially cutting his teeth with Bolton Wanderers. He left for AFC Bournemouth early on in his career but returned to Bramall Lane in 2020.