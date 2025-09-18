Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly set to make a bold decision ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four games into the Premier League campaign, the Midlands club are rooted to the bottom of the table after four consecutive defeats.

It is early days but pressure is quickly mounting, as slow starts can come back to bite clubs later on in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is plenty riding on their upcoming meeting with Leeds, who sit 16th but are yet to register a goal from open play.

Vitor Pereira is yet to guide Wolves to a league win this season. | Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolves’ head coach decision

Despite Wolves’ struggles, they appear to have made a bold decision in the build-up to their battle with the Whites.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, the club have reached a verbal agreement with head coach Vitor Pereira regarding a new three-year deal.

Posting on X, he said: “Vitor Pereira, set to sign a new three-year deal at Wolves with agreement verbally done. Full trust from the board for the manager, who’s staying at WWFC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer of a new deal would be a significant show of faith from the Wolves board, who appear to believe Pereira can reverse their fortunes.

Many hierarchies would not be so patient, as evidenced by Sheffield United’s decision to axe Ruben Selles just five games into the Championship season.

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to meet for the first time since March 2023. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Need for stability

Earlier this month, Wolves’ executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "Wolves need stability now - we need a coach to stay here and help us for a long time.

“Every coach needs time and the jigsaw to be made. We should give the coach enough time and the players he needs to prepare for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel the more important thing to define this season is the squad and the coach, the chemistry and the unity. If you have that foundation, you will have a strong season. If you don't, maybe you have a doubt.

"Before Vitor came the team chemistry had some problems. This year that issue is gone. We have a strong team spirit and a very committed team structure."