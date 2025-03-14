Workaholic, driven, organised: What Barnsley FC are getting from new interim head coach Conor Hourihane and his rewind to Michael Duff

HE may only be 34, but Conor Hourihane is a man in a hurry.

Barnsley's new interim head coach didn’t need to be asked twice when he received an important phone call from his employers on Wednesday lunch-time while he was away at St George’s Park as part of his League Managers Association diploma studies.

The young coach was invited to step up and take the first team for the final 10 games of 2024-25.

Hourihane, a successful captain in his first feted spell at Oakwell as a player and someone who you always thought would make future ‘manager material’ back then, promptly left the Midlands to head straight up the M1 to start preparations for his first game in charge in the dug-out at Mansfield on Saturday. And a new Reds adventure following the departure of Darrell Clarke.

He worked into the early hours of Thursday. By 9am, he was doing his first pre-match press conference.

There was no look of tiredness in his eyes, just burning intensity and drive and someone who feels they have found their true calling, even if it may be earlier than many envisaged following his return last summer, initially as player-coach. Hourihane didn’t blink once.

There was confidence, but no arrogance. He feels ready.

He had important things to say, but didn't labour the point either. He had plenty of other things to attend to with players - his players now - and staff as well.

BARNSLEY LEGEND: Conor Hourihane

When the Irishman was asked to take over, his organisational side also kicked in straightaway.

Organisation and leaving nothing to chance is a big thing for Hourihane and it is what has guided his professional life since leaving Ireland as a young footballer pursuing a boyhood dream.

He said: "It was ‘go home, pack your bag and make sure you have enough stuff for the first couple of nights’. Speak to the staff, club and Mladen (Sormaz) and get organised head-on.

"There was plenty of work going on in the background in the night and early hours with analysts to put the lads in a good place.”

Hourihane, who has represented some big clubs in the shape of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Derby County, plainly knows how he likes things to be done.

He prides himself upon organisation, clearly. And good habits in training, each day and every day which ultimately extend into match day.

His philosophy chimes with one of Barnsley's recent head coaches in Michael Duff. ‘Saturday is a window into your working week’ was a constant Duff mantra. Hourihane would concur. He also has a workaholic side.

He added: "There’s no time to waste from that point of view. You have plenty of hours in the day to make the most of everyone and be ready and in a good place for every single training session.

"I am big on that, you need top organisation around the place. There’s nothing left to chance. It then gives you a chance come match-day. I am massive on how everyone approaches the day and the mindset and application towards training and that gives the chance going into game day.

"If you don’t get that right going into game day, then you have no chance whatsoever. It's all about the work on the training ground. Then on a Saturday, it will come into good results.

"There's big trust obviously. I have put in countless hours of hard work and sacrifice in terms of this role since I have been here and late evenings making sure everything is done at the top level and things that people don't see.”

Hourihane, who has finished his A Licence and applied for Pro Licence, has been handed the sort of opportunity all young coaches covet. It is a hands-on experience which you cannot buy.

For the Corkonian, it represents a chance, if all goes well, to potentially showcase his credentials for the full-time job when Barnsley assess full-time candidates for the role in the close season.

It is something he is not shying away from either.

Hourihane, who will be assisted by Jon Stead and Martin Devaney alongside Tom Harban, who will step up from the under-21s set-up, said: "Of course, there is an opportunity there. I am not fazed by the situation.

"I am a big boy and have been part of big football clubs. This is obviously new territory in terms of coaching, but in terms of the pressure environment, it's nothing new to me. I will take it in my stride, let’s see how we go.

"Fingers crossed, we go well for me, but more importantly for the football club.