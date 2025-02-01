Wrexham pull off major coup with signing of ex-Barnsley forward previously linked with Huddersfield Town
The 35-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career playing in England’s top two tiers and has been capped by the Three Lions at senior level.
He is well-known for his exploits in the colours of Burnley, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, but also spent time on loan at Barnsley in 2010.
The veteran will now be vying with the Reds in the League One promotion battle, having joined Wrexham on a permanent deal.
He could also come up against Huddersfield Town in March, having been linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium last year.
After putting pen to paper, Rodriguez said: “I’m made up to join the club. I can’t wait to get out on the training pitch and meet everyone.
“I hope I can use my experience to help every single player in the squad and gain something from the group as well.
“To join the story that has evolved at Wrexham with clear targets is exciting for me.”
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jay Rodriguez to the club. He’s an experienced striker with real quality and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.