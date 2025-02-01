Wrexham have made another statement of intent with the signing of former Barnsley forward Jay Rodriguez from Burnley.

The 35-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career playing in England’s top two tiers and has been capped by the Three Lions at senior level.

He is well-known for his exploits in the colours of Burnley, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion, but also spent time on loan at Barnsley in 2010.

The veteran will now be vying with the Reds in the League One promotion battle, having joined Wrexham on a permanent deal.

Jay Rodriguez has left Burnley to join League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

He could also come up against Huddersfield Town in March, having been linked with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium last year.

After putting pen to paper, Rodriguez said: “I’m made up to join the club. I can’t wait to get out on the training pitch and meet everyone.

“I hope I can use my experience to help every single player in the squad and gain something from the group as well.

Jay Rodriguez was capped by England in 2013. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“To join the story that has evolved at Wrexham with clear targets is exciting for me.”