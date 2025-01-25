Wycombe Wanderers next manager: Ex-Barnsley & Sunderland boss and former Bolton Wanderers man among favourites

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 25th Jan 2025, 16:51 BST
Figures familiar with fans of Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers are among the frontrunners for the Wycombe Wanderers vacancy.

After weeks of speculation, Matt Bloomfield was prised from the Chairboys by Championship outfit Luton Town, who had parted company with Rob Edwards.

In a statement, Wycombe said: “The club is naturally disappointed with Matt’s decision to leave in the middle of the season. However, we respect his decision to pursue this new chapter in his career. He leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers, and we thank him for his service to the club.

“The club is fully committed to building on this season’s foundations of success and implementing our long-term vision for Wycombe Wanderers. With the steadfast support of our fans and the resilience of our team, we are confident in meeting the challenges ahead."

A caretaker team is currently in charge, although the search for a permanent successor is underway. Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Adams Park vacancy.

A look at the latest frontrunners for the Wycombe Wanderers vacancy.

1. Frontrunners for Wycombe Wanderers job

A look at the latest frontrunners for the Wycombe Wanderers vacancy. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 12. Wayne Rooney

33/1 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

3. 11. Russell Martin

25/1 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

4. 10. Dean Holden

25/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersBolton WanderersSunderlandLuton TownBetVictor
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice