After weeks of speculation, Matt Bloomfield was prised from the Chairboys by Championship outfit Luton Town, who had parted company with Rob Edwards.
In a statement, Wycombe said: “The club is naturally disappointed with Matt’s decision to leave in the middle of the season. However, we respect his decision to pursue this new chapter in his career. He leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Wycombe Wanderers, and we thank him for his service to the club.
“The club is fully committed to building on this season’s foundations of success and implementing our long-term vision for Wycombe Wanderers. With the steadfast support of our fans and the resilience of our team, we are confident in meeting the challenges ahead."
A caretaker team is currently in charge, although the search for a permanent successor is underway. Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Adams Park vacancy.
