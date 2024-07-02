Wycombe Wanderers wrap up free transfer for ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic man
The 25-year-old was released by the Owls at the end of last season, as the Wednesday ranks were reshuffled ahead of Danny Rohl’s first pre-season at the helm.
He had ended the campaign away from Hillsborough, having been loaned out to Charlton Athletic in League One. The former Bristol City midfielder has now found a new home in the third tier, linking up with Wycombe.
Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We’ve been big admirers of Tyreeq for a long time and we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come here, having had interest from elsewhere as well.
“He’s a player with a lot of ability on the ball but his size and presence in the middle of the park will really complement the talents we’ve already got in that area.
“Tyreeq will suit the way we want to play and he fits the profile of the type of player we want to have in the squad, so we’re excited to see what he can do for us and I think the fans will love seeing him out there on the pitch.”
Bakinson joined Wednesday from Bristol City in 2022 and has departed South Yorkshire after amassing 42 appearances and two goals for the Owls.
