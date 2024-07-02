Wycombe Wanderers wrap up free transfer for ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic man

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:35 BST
Wycombe Wanderers have sealed the signing of midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was released by the Owls at the end of last season, as the Wednesday ranks were reshuffled ahead of Danny Rohl’s first pre-season at the helm.

He had ended the campaign away from Hillsborough, having been loaned out to Charlton Athletic in League One. The former Bristol City midfielder has now found a new home in the third tier, linking up with Wycombe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We’ve been big admirers of Tyreeq for a long time and we’re delighted that he’s chosen to come here, having had interest from elsewhere as well.

Tyreeq Bakinson was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty ImagesTyreeq Bakinson was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Tyreeq Bakinson was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2023/24 season. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

“He’s a player with a lot of ability on the ball but his size and presence in the middle of the park will really complement the talents we’ve already got in that area.

“Tyreeq will suit the way we want to play and he fits the profile of the type of player we want to have in the squad, so we’re excited to see what he can do for us and I think the fans will love seeing him out there on the pitch.”

Bakinson joined Wednesday from Bristol City in 2022 and has departed South Yorkshire after amassing 42 appearances and two goals for the Owls.

Related topics:Bristol CityCharlton AthleticWycombe Wanderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.