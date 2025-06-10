York City announce Sheffield United friendly as prolific attacking midfielder signs up

YORK CITY have signed Altrincham attacking midfielder Alex Newby, their second new arrival of the summer.

The 29-year-old will officially become a Minstermen player on July 1 following his departure from City’s National League rivals.

His arrival follows on from the addition of former Chesterfield player Ollie Banks.

Newby started his football career in the Bolton Wanderers youth ranks, before joining hometown club Barrow.

LNER Community Stadium, home of York City.

Spells with Kendal Town (loan) and Clitheroe followed before three successful years at Chorley where he scored 24 times in 90 appearances, helping the Magpies gain promotion from the National League North.

In 2020, Newby made the jump to League One at Rochdale and spent two seasons at Spotland, scoring 13 times in 82 appearances ahead of two seasons at Colchester before linking up with Alty, initially on loan.

His first season there ended in relegation, but the midfielder managed 38 league appearances.

Newby struck 15 goals in 2024-25.

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On joining the club, he added: "It's brilliant to be here, it's a great move for me, it's something that I was really keen to get done as soon as it was mentioned.

"Obviously, meeting the manager as well, I'm just really excited to get started."

Meanwhile, the club have announced they will host Championship side Sheffield United in a friendly in July as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Blades will make the journey to the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday, July 15 (7pm kick-off).

It will be the second consecutive year that the Minstermen have played Chris Wilder's side, after losing 2-1 in last season's pre-season opener.