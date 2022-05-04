The National League play-offs are run on different lines to the Football League's, with the teams finishing fourth to seventh having to go into an eliminator to reach the semi-finals.

York will have to go through that process as they will finish either fifth or sixth, where they currently sit below Chorley on goal difference. Who finishes higher will decide if their May 11 one-legged eliminator is played at their Community Stadium or Chorley's Victory Park.

POSSIBLE VENUE: York City's Community Stadium will host the May 11 play-off eliminator if they can better Chorley's result on Saturday

York finish their regular campaign at Telford on Saturday, Chorley travel to Spennymoor Town.

This is the Minstermen's fifth season in Conference North, a level the former Football League club had never previously played at.

York's potential semi-final, which will be at Brackley Town, who are guaranteed to finish second, could be played on FA Cup final day, although there is scope to put it back to the Sunday if the clubs agree by May 12.

All play-off games are one-legged affairs, to be decided by extra-time and/or penalties if scores are level.

PLAY-OFF DATES (games in brackets will not involve York):

Eliminator A – Wednesday May 11 - 5th place vs 6th place – 7.45pm

(Eliminator B – Thursday May 12 - Kidderminster Harriers vs 7th place – 7.45pm)

Semi-Final – Saturday May 14* - Brackley Town vs winner of Match A – 3pm

(Semi-Final – Sunday May 15 - Fylde vs winner of Match B – 3pm)

Promotion Final – Saturday May 21 – 3pm