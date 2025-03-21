York City manager Adam Hinshelwood on the Minstermen 'seeping into his soul' and why he will carry on being 'emotional'

THE first kernel of hope in Adam Hinshelwood’s remarkable York City story arrived in this particular week back in 2024.

The magnificent Minstermen have not looked back since.

The anniversary of Hinshelwood’s maiden victory as York manager was earlier this week. Fittingly, it was dramatic.

Just four days after a 6-1 defeat at Altrincham which he described as his ‘lowest point in the game’, the footballing fates decreed that he would have one of his most special.

York City boss Adam Hinshelwood. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

A 1-0 win over Aldershot at the LNER Community Stadium saw Lenell John-Lewis net a last-gasp goal amid ecstatic scenes. It proved the catalyst to the club’s successful National League relegation fight.

Now York are batting for something completely different and infinitely more pleasurable and should they make their cherished return to the Football League at the end of this spring, it will complete an astonishing journey.

Hinshelwood, pictured, whose second-placed side visit Braintree this weekend, told The Yorkshire Post: “All that emotion did come out when we had that first win against Aldershot. From the lowest of lows to the highest of highs.

“The good managers are probably the ones who don’t get too high or too low and I am definitely not one of those. I get very low and very high and I don’t think that it is ever good to change and that’s something I have got to live with..

York City striker Lenell John-Lewis (centre). Picture: Tony Johnson.

“Getting the first win at home was massive, certainly after such a defeat. That (Altrincham) was the lowest moment in my football career for sure.

“It was tough and I didn’t have a lot of my family around at that time, so you could not reassure them with your face and presence that everything is going to be ok.

“That’s life, you have so many ups and downs in life.

“You can either blame or point your finger or you can roll your sleeves up and give your all and that’s what we’ve done.”

Hinshelwood’s family are now resident in York, having moved up from the south coast and life is good on and off the pitch.

The blue and white of Brighton may be in his blood, his son Jack plays for the club and he himself started at Albion – where his uncle Martin has a long association – but the red, white and blue of York has become part of his soul.

The dramatic events of the past year, where late goals have been a bit of a speciality – just don’t mention it to Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town – help to explain why. Hinshelwood added: “It does seep into my soul.

“I have become their biggest fan – and you do with the team you are representing.

“I am very emotional. Too emotional on the sidelines sometimes, but I just leave everything out there. That’s what I did as a player and as soon as I crossed that white line, I did whatever it took to try and win the game.

