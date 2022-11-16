York City have sacked manager John Askey three days after the anniversary of him taking over at the club.

The Conference club say they hope to have a replacement in position before the end of the month.

Askey was a popular figure at the club after ending their five-year stay in Conference North with victory in the play-offs last season but the Minstermen went under new ownership in the summer, and chairman Glen Henderson recently talked publicly about "spats" between himself and the manager.

With York 12h in the Conference, out of the FA Cup and without a win in seven matches, Askey has been sacked.

TENSIONS: York City manager John Askey

Tensions were laid bare in a Radio York Q&A days before York travelled to League One Shrewsbury Town for an FA Cup tie they would lose 2-1.

Henderson spoke openly about disagreements between the pair, admitting Askey had been unhappy at being told how to do his job, and the chairman disagreeing with his view that York's was a "mid-table" playing budget in the Conference.

Askey sought to downplay the tensions in public the next day but even that hinted at frostiness, telling the media: "I didn't know I'd had a spat with him but I speak as I find people and how I see the situation. If he thinks that's a spat, he's not been in football very long."

Askey took over with the team at a low ebb in November 2021, initially as caretaker.

York had again just been knocked out of the FA Cup but this time by lower-division-opposition and the signs were that their centenary year would end with a sixth campaign in English football's sixth tier.

But Askey led the team to the FA Trophy semi-final and a play-off which saw them beat Boston United 2-0 in front of a sold-out Community Stadium to win promotion.

That ensured his popularity with supporters even before turning down a job offer from League Two Rochdale in the summer, something the club acknowledged in a statement which did not explain the board’s thinking.

"Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision,” it read.

"However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

"Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month.

"An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.

"We are eternally grateful to John for his efforts to help us gain promotion last season and wish him the very best of luck in his future career."

