York City to fly Magpies in for pre-season preparations
The League Two side will be part of York's preparations for the 2024-25 campaign, visiting for a friendly on July 27 (3pm).
Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United had already been confirmed for July 10 and 13 respectively.
Both York and the Magpies had difficult seasons which saw them change manager.
Adam Hinshelwood led the Minstermen to safety in the final week of the Conference season, following in the footsteps of managers Michael Morton and Neal Ardley.
County made an excellent start to their first season back in the Football League, in the top two with 14 weeks gone.
But they were derailed even before the new-year departure of manager Luke Williams, who left to replace Michael Duff at Championship side Swansea City, and finished 14th.
York have one other pre-season friendly confirmed, at Spennymoor Town on August 3 (3pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.