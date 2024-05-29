Notts County will be the third Football League club to visit York City for a pre-season friendly this summer, it has been announced.

The League Two side will be part of York's preparations for the 2024-25 campaign, visiting for a friendly on July 27 (3pm).

Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United had already been confirmed for July 10 and 13 respectively.

Both York and the Magpies had difficult seasons which saw them change manager.

HOSTS: York City's Community Stadium

Adam Hinshelwood led the Minstermen to safety in the final week of the Conference season, following in the footsteps of managers Michael Morton and Neal Ardley.

County made an excellent start to their first season back in the Football League, in the top two with 14 weeks gone.

But they were derailed even before the new-year departure of manager Luke Williams, who left to replace Michael Duff at Championship side Swansea City, and finished 14th.