York City are just one win away from ending their six-year stay in National League North. The game is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 21, with the winner taking their place in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

And North Yorkshire Police has said it is working with York City to ensure the match at York City Community Stadium is safe for all supporters.

In recent weeks as leagues come to a close and relegation and promotion is confirmed for a number of clubs, there have been incidents where fans have acted inappropriately.

York City are one win from returning to the National League (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Earlier this week, a man was arrested after Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp was left needing stitches following an incident after their match against Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi final.

Meanwhile, the EFL has warned it could consider 'capacity reductions' after pitch invasions at Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

But both the police and York City's manager have asked fans to behave in a way "befitting of a York City fan" during the promotion final.

York Chief Inspector Fiona Willey, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The events planned for Saturday will significantly increase the footfall across the City of York. As well as the usual residents and tourists, we are expecting to see large crowds at both York Races and the York City football match.

“In preparation for the anticipated higher demand we have increased the number of officers that we will deploy on Saturday. As part of the planned response members of the public should expect to see high visibility patrols across the city. They should be reassured that this is in place so we can ensure the safety of all.”

York City's manager John Askey added: "Games like these don’t come around very often. We have a chance to win promotion on our home soil. It is now time for everyone to unite as a collective and spur our team on to give them the best chance of succeeding.