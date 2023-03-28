Latest Scunthorpe United selection injury news as they prepare to lock horns with York City

Scunthorpe United boss Jimmy Dean has said goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is out until the end of the season as they prepare to face York City this evening. The Iron head to the LNER Community Stadium as they continue their fight against relegation from the National League.

They lost 4-0 away at promotion chasing Notts County over the weekend and are currently five points from safety. Coventry City stopper Tom Billson has arrived on loan to fill the void left by Chapman’s injury.

Speaking after their last game, manager Dean told BBC Humberside Sport: “Aaron Chapman is out for the season. He’s got a slipped disc. It’s really disappointing. He came in and wasn’t playing but I think he’s had eight games now where he was starting to get into his rhythm.”

Chapman, 32, joined Scunthorpe in February and was enjoying plenty of game time. He has previously played for the likes of Accrington Stanley, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage in the Football League.