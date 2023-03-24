York City and FC Halifax Town’s league rivals turn to Wolves favourite as new boss

Latest managerial appointment in the National League as ex-Premier League man lands role

York City and FC Halifax Town’s National League rivals Maidstone United have appointed former Premier League defender George Elokobi as their new manager. The 37-year-old will take charge of the Kent outfit until the end of next season (summer of 2024).

The Stones are currently bottom of the fifth tier after a tough season. They are 13 points from safety but will be hoping their new boss can inspire them to an upturn in form.

Elokobi, who is from Cameroon, ended his playing career with Maidstone. He has been in caretaker charge since Hakan Hayrettin’s exit in January and has done enough to land the full-time role.

He has said: “A huge thanks to the board for entrusting me with the role as the new Maidstone United manager. I also want to take this opportunity to thank all the backroom staff who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes since my appointment as interim manager. I know you will continue to dedicate your time to make this club as successful as it can be.

“To all the players, I want to thank you for continuing to give your all under the current circumstances. Under the new structure and with your continued hard work, I know we can only get better and get back to our winning ways.

“To the amazing Maidstone United supporters, I want to thank you for your patience this season. Your support has not gone unnoticed. Here’s to bringing Maidstone United back to its winning ways.

“As we are all fully aware this season has not gone as we all hoped. We can’t change the past, however we can learn from this and obviously look to the future. My plan is to rebuild and bring back the success Maidstone United FC thoroughly deserves.”