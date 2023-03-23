Latest transfer news emerges as York City prepare for their upcoming game

Wrexham have signed experienced goalkeeper Ben Foster ahead of their game at home against York City this weekend. The 39-year-old, who last played for Watford last season, has come out of retirement to join the National League table toppers.

Foster has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date and has previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Birmingham City and West Brom. Phil Parkinson’s side have has to bring in another stopper following an injury to their current number one Rob Lainton.

Wrexham have also delved into the transfer market to land attacker Billy Waters from League Two side Barrow. The 28-year-old has agreed to drop down a division on a contract until the summer of 2025 having scored nine times already this season.

York will have a new signing of their own on show too. They have brought in striker Danny Rowe on loan from fellow fifth tier outfit Chesterfield on a deal until the end of the season.