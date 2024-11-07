York City's new signing brings experience of getting to the EFL and playing in it, and knows Adam Hinshelwood well
It will be the third time the 26-year-old has worked with manager Adam Hinshelwood, and he brings experience of winning promotion from the Conference.
Ajiboye's loan runs until January.
Ajiboye has played eight times for Posh this season, firstly against Huddersfield Town and most recently in October's 3-3 draw with Rotherham United but his two starts were in September, both in the league.
The winger came through the youth system at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he was coached by Hinshelwood.
The former Seagulls player took Ajiboye on loan as Worthing manager in 2017. The deal was made permanent for the 2018-19 season, where Ajiboye scored 21 goals in 45 appearance.
That earned him a move to Sutton United, who won promotion to the Football League for the first time in his second season.
He made 50 appearances the following season, scoring eight and making six goals as his side reached the Football League Trophy final, where they were narrowly beaten by Rotherham.
That earned him a 2022 move to London Road, although he would be loaned back to the Us.
Ajiboye has made 55 League One appearances for Posh, so his loan signing is a coup for the Minstermen, top of the Conference after 16 games.