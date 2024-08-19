After the feast, cometh the famine. No less than six Yorkshire teams were triumphant on a noteworthy first weekend of the new season.

Fast forward to matchday two and just two picked up three points. Winners Barnsley and Huddersfield Town are afforded three-strong player representation in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with six clubs represented.

Here’s the XI in a 5-4-1 formation and who is the manager/head coach?

Goalkeeper

Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley)

After saving two penalties on his debut in midweek in the EFL Cup, the loanee - nicknamed ‘Gaga’ - backed up with an excellent performance to help the Reds pick up their first league win of the campaign at Lincoln.

Defence

Lewie Coyle (Hull City)

Captain’s display and earned the Tigers a point at Home Park following a surging run and finish.

Marc Roberts (Barnsley)

Commanding and strong and nodded in Barnsley’s key second at Sincil Bank.

Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)

Produced some vital blocks in another on-message display for the Terriers against Stevenage.

Aden Baldwin (Bradford City)

Did his bit to help the Bantams record a clean sheet against Salford. Solid stuff.

Reece James (Rotherham United)

Midfield/wing-backs

Lasse Sorensen (Huddersfield Town)

Rapidly becoming a crowd favourite and assist king. Conjured two against Stevenage in a fine performance which posed major problems for the visitors down the right.

Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)

A crisp finish put United in front before he set up the hosts’ second for Keiffer Moore. Some moments of class from a player who is undeniably a class act at second-tier level.

Callum O’Hare (Sheffield United)

His first-half combination with ex-Coventry team-mate Hamer was a joy and whet the appetite in particular. Involved in both home goals.

Mickel Miller (Huddersfield Town)

Produced an indefatigable shift to help Town record a third win in a row in all competitions to continue their impressive start to 24-25.

Forward

Sam Cosgrove (Barnsley)

Up and running for the season with a nice finish at Lincoln. Capped a strong performance.