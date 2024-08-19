Yorkshire Team of the Week: Barnsley and Huddersfield Town-heavy side also features Sheffield United duo
Fast forward to matchday two and just two picked up three points. Winners Barnsley and Huddersfield Town are afforded three-strong player representation in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with six clubs represented.
Here’s the XI in a 5-4-1 formation and who is the manager/head coach?
Goalkeeper
Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley)
After saving two penalties on his debut in midweek in the EFL Cup, the loanee - nicknamed ‘Gaga’ - backed up with an excellent performance to help the Reds pick up their first league win of the campaign at Lincoln.
Defence
Lewie Coyle (Hull City)
Captain’s display and earned the Tigers a point at Home Park following a surging run and finish.
Marc Roberts (Barnsley)
Commanding and strong and nodded in Barnsley’s key second at Sincil Bank.
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)
Produced some vital blocks in another on-message display for the Terriers against Stevenage.
Aden Baldwin (Bradford City)
Did his bit to help the Bantams record a clean sheet against Salford. Solid stuff.
Reece James (Rotherham United)
Showed his poise and quality, albeit not in a winning cause as the Millers had to settle for a home point against Matt Taylor’s Bristol Rovers.
Midfield/wing-backs
Lasse Sorensen (Huddersfield Town)
Rapidly becoming a crowd favourite and assist king. Conjured two against Stevenage in a fine performance which posed major problems for the visitors down the right.
Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)
A crisp finish put United in front before he set up the hosts’ second for Keiffer Moore. Some moments of class from a player who is undeniably a class act at second-tier level.
Callum O’Hare (Sheffield United)
His first-half combination with ex-Coventry team-mate Hamer was a joy and whet the appetite in particular. Involved in both home goals.
Mickel Miller (Huddersfield Town)
Produced an indefatigable shift to help Town record a third win in a row in all competitions to continue their impressive start to 24-25.
Forward
Sam Cosgrove (Barnsley)
Up and running for the season with a nice finish at Lincoln. Capped a strong performance.
Manager/head coach: Michael Duff (Huddersfield Town)
