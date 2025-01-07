Yorkshire Team of the Week: Barnsley lead way as Bradford City and Sheffield United also feature
Barnsley lead the way with three player nominees and there's two apiece for Sheffield United and Bradford City - and who gets the managers' nod?
Here's the XI in a 3-5-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
Dillion Phillips (Rotherham United)
Held firm to register his second successive clean sheet on the road as the improving Millers claimed an impressive point at Huddersfield. In good order.
Defence
Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town)
Led at the back as the struggling Sulphurites secured a big win in their season at Barrow.
Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)
Strong at both ends of the pitch on derby day.
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)
A commanding performance full of character and heart as the depleted Blades showed their mettle at Watford in outstanding fashion.
Wing-backs/midfield
Corey O'Keeffe (Barnsley)
Continued his excellent form to help Barnsley record a fourth league win on the spin.
Gus Hamer (Sheffield United)
One of the division's top operators showed his prowess once more at Vicarage Road. Huge player for the Blades and scored a cracker.
Alex Pattison (Bradford City)
Finally fit and firing and crowned a super performance against Grimsby with a fine goal. Showed what he brings to the table.
Kelechi Nwakali (Barnsley)
Produced a regal display with an excellent range of passing against Crawley.
Lewis Richards (Bradford City)
One of several in claret and amber to excel in an exhilarating Bantams showing last weekend.
Forwards
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Bradford City)
Continued his goal-laden form with another beauty for the Reds.
Abu Kamara (Hull City)
Provided the perfect response to the Boro furore with a double-whammy to hit Leeds.
Manager/head coach: Darrell Clarke (Barnsley)
