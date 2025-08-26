Seven clubs are represented in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for August, with Huddersfield Town taking pride of place with three player nominations following their victory over table-topping Stevenage.

Here's the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation and who is the manager?

Goalkeeper

Murphy Cooper (Barnsley)

Beaten twice at AFC Wimbledon as the Reds lost for the first time this season. But without him, the margin of defeat would have been worse. Strong start to Barnsley career.

Defence

Lasse Sorensen (Huddersfield Town)

Restored to the starting line-up and justified Lee Grant's faith with an impressive performance against Stevenage.

Lasses Sorensen impressed for Huddersfield Town. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Joe Low (Huddersfield Town)

Rock-solid and redoubtable at the back once again for Town, who have now recorded fourth league clean sheets already this term. The goods at the back.

Connor O'Riordan (Doncaster Rovers)

Continued his impressive start to life at Rovers with another very consummate performance at Port Vale.

Midfield

Here, there and everywhere after being introduced at half-time against Wigan and showed a neatly-taken goal.

Quality second-half display in a barnstorming Wednesday rally, crowned by a goal at Wrexham.

Barry Bannan was key for Sheffield Wednesday in their comeback against Wrexham. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Aidan Morris (Midlesbrough)

Class display at Carrow Road. A major player for Boro. Set up second goal.

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Remains to be seen if he will be a Boro player when the summer window closes. One thing is for sure, if he is, Boro have one of the Championship leading midfield operators.

Forwards

Martin Sherif (Rotherham United)

Still raw, clearly, but showed moments of real promise on his debut for the Millers, with a poachers' goal into the bargain.

Martin Sherif is on loan at Rotherham United from Everton. | Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Alfie May (Huddersfield Town)

Produced a high-energy, incessant showing against Stevenage and was there where it matters to win it for Town.

Will Swan (Bradford City)

Followed up his strike against Stockport with a tidily-taken goal at Peterborough. Can reflect on a pleasing start to life with the Bantams.