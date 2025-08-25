Rotherham United’s front two of Martin Sherif and Jordan Hugill had contrasting afternoons against Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former marked his debut with a goal, showing plenty of promise in his first appearance after joining on loan from Everton.

The latter, on the other hand, endured a frustrating 45 minutes before making way for Kion Etete at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 19 and 33, Sherif and Hugill are at wildly contrasting stages of their career. What they can currently offer to the Millers may differ, but manager Matt Hamshaw sees value in both and had warm words for each of them after the 2-2 draw with the Latics.

Jordan Hugill is among the senior figures in Matt Hamshaw's Rotherham United squad. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jordan Hugill admission

“Jordan, unfortunately, isn't the Jordan Hugill he was when he was 26/27,” Hamshaw conceded. “He's giving us everything he can.

“I can't fault Jordan at all for that. He'll be a player who starts games, and might come on for 20/30 minutes and make a bigger impact than what he'd have liked this past couple of games.

“We've probably flogged him a bit too much than I would have liked but that's football. He's done it and he's put his hand up. I'll never criticise Jordan, he's working his hardest for this football club and I'm appreciative of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Sherif praise

Sherif, meanwhile, is a raw but undeniably exciting young talent. Rotherham fans may get another chance to see the teenager in action tomorrow (August 26), when the Millers visit Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Everton prospect Martin Sherif is currently on loan at Rotherham United. | Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Martin's still learning,” said Hamshaw. “That's his first goal in men's football. I think you saw a little bit of naivety at times in his play, letting centre-halves come through, but he's a threat and the thing I love about him is that he just keeps going.

“The thing I love about some strikers, and this sounds really weird, is that when they miss, they keep going and they want the ball again and take the shot again.