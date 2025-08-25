Barnsley v Rotherham United: Matt Hamshaw's Jordan Hugill admission and what he loves about Martin Sherif
The former marked his debut with a goal, showing plenty of promise in his first appearance after joining on loan from Everton.
The latter, on the other hand, endured a frustrating 45 minutes before making way for Kion Etete at the interval.
At 19 and 33, Sherif and Hugill are at wildly contrasting stages of their career. What they can currently offer to the Millers may differ, but manager Matt Hamshaw sees value in both and had warm words for each of them after the 2-2 draw with the Latics.
Jordan Hugill admission
“Jordan, unfortunately, isn't the Jordan Hugill he was when he was 26/27,” Hamshaw conceded. “He's giving us everything he can.
“I can't fault Jordan at all for that. He'll be a player who starts games, and might come on for 20/30 minutes and make a bigger impact than what he'd have liked this past couple of games.
“We've probably flogged him a bit too much than I would have liked but that's football. He's done it and he's put his hand up. I'll never criticise Jordan, he's working his hardest for this football club and I'm appreciative of that.”
Martin Sherif praise
Sherif, meanwhile, is a raw but undeniably exciting young talent. Rotherham fans may get another chance to see the teenager in action tomorrow (August 26), when the Millers visit Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.
"Martin's still learning,” said Hamshaw. “That's his first goal in men's football. I think you saw a little bit of naivety at times in his play, letting centre-halves come through, but he's a threat and the thing I love about him is that he just keeps going.
“The thing I love about some strikers, and this sounds really weird, is that when they miss, they keep going and they want the ball again and take the shot again.
“That's what I love about him. Whether that's youth, naivety, or [that] he doesn't get it yet, but long may it continue. He's a character and we want characters at this football club."