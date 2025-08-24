Rotherham United had registered one shot on target across two games prior to their 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The pre-match hope among supporters was that the Millers found some attacking inspiration from somewhere, anywhere.

When the half-time whistle blew, the home faithful were still sat hoping.

Rotherham had barely got out of first gear, finding themselves pinned back by a Wigan side showing the vivacity and vision so strongly desired at the New York Stadium.

The creative Joe Powell was camped far too close to the toes of the Millers centre-backs. Liam Kelly was being overwhelmed in the middle of the park and frontmen Jordan Hugill and debutant Martin Sherif were isolated.

Despite the best efforts of tenacious wing-backs Denzel Hall and Marvin Kaleta, the 3-5-2 system was not bearing fruit in the final third.

It was not until the second half that Rotherham fans finally saw the attacking vibrancy they had craved so badly.

Matt Hamshaw is looking to usher in a new era at Rotherham United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Matt Hamshaw’s half-time message

“[I told them] to not let things affect us as much really,” explained manager Matt Hamshaw. “It wasn't a vintage Rotherham United performance first-half and I'll probably get criticised for this, but I didn't think it was as bad as the message that got sent out.

“Second half, we played more like I'm looking to do. I've said all along there's going to be time for things to gel.

“I think you're seeing little combinations now. I thought Marvin Kaleta was really good first-half and he's obviously not up to speed yet, but you can see promise from him. Denzel Hall's been very good and obviously the front two were a right handful in the second half. I think there's a lot of pleasing aspects.”

Key substitutions

Kion Etete replaced Hugill in the frontline at the interval and was effective as a partner to Sherif. Standing at a combined 12ft 10in, they made quite the pair.

Shaun McWilliams was introduced to the midfield in place of the leggy Kelly in what proved to be another inspired decision.

“My job is to get them [decisions] right,” Hamshaw said. “There will be times when I get them wrong but we've probably got them right today.

“That's credit to the players on the bench. That isn't me, I just have a gut feeling. I probably didn't sleep as well as I could have done last night. In my head, I was tinkering with a few things. My gut when I went for my run this morning didn't probably feel as right as it should have done. I just felt at half-time that's what we had to do.”

Shaun McWilliams levelled proceedings for Rotherham United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Eventful second half

McWilliams was the one to end Rotherham’s wait for a goal, drilling into the bottom corner from the edge of the box after seeing the ball drop perfectly.

Sherif grabbed the second, seemingly putting Rotherham on course to victory with a neat finish from a Reece James cross.

Alas, it was not to be.

Paul Mullin, a seasoned shatterer of dreams, salvaged a point for the Latics late on when he headed home from a Maleace Asamoah Jr flick.

There was much to criticise in the first half and arguably even more to praise in the second. ‘A game of two halves’ may be a cliche but it was undeniably apt.

Rotherham United in transition

Rotherham are a club in transition and Hamshaw has repeatedly spoken of the need for time.

His squad are looking to break old habits, to break free of the constraints that held them back in a dismal 2024/25 campaign.

Time is a commodity not afforded to many in football but gutsy displays, like the one served up in the second half against the Latics, can certainly buy some.

“There's still a lot I've got to work on,” Hamshaw said. “This is my 13th game in charge and I think people probably feel like I've been here two seasons because it feels like that and I'm a bit greyer. But it's 13 games.

"I'm still getting to know the lads, they're still getting to know me. We're in a process and there's going to be peaks and troughs. We'll get there - it's just going to take a bit of time.”

Rotherham United: Dawson, Rafferty, Raggett, James; Kelly (McWilliams 45); Hall (Holmes 85), Gore (Yearwood 85), Powell, Kaleta (Martha 65); Sherif, Hugill (Etete 45).

Unused substitutes: Cann, McGuckin.

Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Aimson (Sessegnon 84), Kerr, Fox; Francois; Murray, Trevitt (Weir 53, Mullin 84), Wright (Adeeko 76), Hungbo; Saydee (Asamoah Jr 84), Costelloe.

Unused substitutes: Watson, Smith.