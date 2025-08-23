Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw issued updates relating to Zak Jules, Marvin Kaleta and recruitment after his side’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Jules completed 90 minutes as the Millers lost to Cardiff City last week, but was absent from the matchday squad entirely for the visit of the Latics.

Hamshaw selected a back three of Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett and Reece James, with Jules having been sent for a scan on his hamstring.

Rotherham’s manager is hoping he is not without the 28-year-old for long.

Matt Hamshaw saw his Rotherham United side draw 2-2 with Wigan Athletic. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Zak Jules update

He said: "[It was] nothing major or serious really. We sent him for a precautionary scan, just on his hamstring, and it's absolutely fine.

“We'll get to the bottom of that, whether it's neurally or whatever else. It's nothing, I don't think, from what I've been told, that's a major serious. I'm hoping [he'll be back for next week], I wanted him for today.

“I would have liked to have made a couple of changes in defence towards the end. I think the lads in the back three are giving me everything they've got and they probably need a little of help. That'll be down to the board of directors and myself to try and change that.”

Marvin Kaleta clarification

Summer signing Marvin Kaleta was a bright spark at left wing-back for the Millers, but looked to be moving somewhat gingerly when he was substituted in the second half.

Hamshaw has moved to quell fears regarding the 20-year-old, who was not replaced due to injury.

He said: "There's nothing wrong - we knew he'd blow up. He was probably in a difficult position at Wolves, the off-season he's had, obviously the Premier League starts later so it's two and a half, three weeks later.

“It's easy for me to say, but I just wish we'd had this group together in Portugal [for the pre-season tour] because I think you'd see a different side of us."

Marvin Kaleta, who Rotherham United signed from Wolves, was substituted in the second half. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Rotherham United recruitment latest

Rotherham were much-improved after the break against Wigan, but is clear the squad needs some refining before the window slams shut.

Hamshaw has insisted the club are in constant talks over potential deals and has not ruled out some departures.

He said: “We're always close, but we're always far away at the same time. We're always constantly speaking, we've got loads of things spinning. Again, it's all to do with timing. We're speaking to a lot of people.

“We might have to move one or two out, people will be well-aware of what the club went through last season, so we're trying to put that straight as well as win games of football.

“People will say 'well, that's your job as a manager' but I think that if people actually knew the circumstances around everything, they wouldn't be that foregoing with it.