Billy Foster: Popular caddie overcome by emotion after helping Matt Fitzpatrick win the US Open

Bingley bag man Foster has been carrying golf bags for some of the biggest names in the sport for 40 years.

Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn and Lee Westwood were long-time employers of his and he even carried the bag once for Tiger Woods - but never when any of them won a major.

Made in Yorkshire - Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

He came close on a number of occasions, when Bjorn squandered the lead at the Open at Royal St George’s in 2003 and when Westwood was pipped to the Masters title by Phil Mickelson in 2010.

But having joined forces with his fellow Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick a few years ago, the pair finally got over the line at Brookline.

And Foster broke down in tears as Will Zalatoris’s putt that could have forced a play-off, slid past the hole.

“Unbelievably emotional, 40 years caddying,” he told Sky Sports. “I knew somebody would get that giant monkey off my back.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, left, of England, celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“He played absolutely brillint, he did my head in missing a few short putts but, you know, he didn’t need to win by four, one was good enough.

“It means a lot to me, Westy, Darren Clark, Seve, they all had their chances over the years.

“Thomas Bjorn - I was caddying for him that day he left it in the bunker and that really hurt.

“I thought about it every day for six months, it really broke my heart

“But that today puts a lot of bad memories to bed, it means everything to me.”

Fitzpatrick came close to getting the monkey off the pair’s backs at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month, only to fade on the final day.

“I said that day that Matt just didn’t quite have his A-game,” added Foster. “I knew coming here he would have another chance, and at St Andrews he’d have another chance.

“I always thought he was good enough to win a major and this week he’s played unbelievable, and not even putted his best, which is incredible.”