Sam Bairstow back on ‘home’ turf after Open experience as Yorkshire clubs host English Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship

Yorkshireman Sam Bairstow, pictured ahead of the 149th Open at Royal St George's Golf Club earlier this month, will contest the English Men's Amateur Open, held jointly this year by the Moortown and Headingley golf clubs. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Two of the city’s most prestigious clubs, Moortown and Headingley, co-host the English Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship, starting on Tuesday morning.

The twin events played over the two courses will see 204 men and 84 women vying for the world-renowned titles.

The first two days comprise of stroke play on both host courses with the top 64 men and 32 women progressing to the match play stages.

Moortown Golf Club, Leeds, which will co-host this year's English Men's and Women's Amateur Championships. Picture: James Hardisty/JPIMedia.

All the match play ties, including Sunday’s 36-hole finals, will take place at Moortown.

Sam Bairstow, of Hallowes in South Yorkshire is in the field, fresh from his experiences of playing in the Open at Royal St George’s earlier this month.

“It was just good to play with those guys and compare my game to what they’re at,” he said of his Open experience.

“It all boils down to putting really. That’s the main difference I’ve seen.”

Headingley Golf Club, Leeds, which will co-host this year's English Men's and Women's Amateur Championships. Picture: James Hardisty/JPIMedia.

Both English Amateur titles remain highly coveted in the world of golf.

The English Men’s Amateur Championship has been held since 1925 with past winners including Sir Nick Faldo, Sir Michael Bonallack, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Yorkshire’s Danny Willett.

The English Women’s Amateur Championship was first contested in 1954.