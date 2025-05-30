How to get your bike ready for safe summer cycles

With summer on the horizon, summer commutes and cycling holidays are on the rise with a reported 14 million Brits considering a two-wheeled getaway1. As Brits prepare to dust off their bikes, James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, shares his top tips for ensuring a safe and smooth summer ride.

Safety checks- what should you be looking for?

Before jumping back on a bike there are a few simple and essential safety checks that need to be completed:

Start with brakes & tyres- Firstly, when dusting off your cycle and starting off on an adventure it’s key to double check that both brakes and tyres are working before heading off. This includes checking the ease and effectiveness of both front and rear brakes and the strength and effectiveness of brake pads to ensure you are able to brake promptly and safely.

Are you visible? Often overlooked in summer months, visibility to other cyclists, pedestrians and cars is still a priority for safe cycling, especially during sunset. Bright LED lights will help cyclists both see and be seen in low light conditions; picking an electric trike that is hardwired with front and back lights such as a Jorvik Tricycle, will ensure cyclists are always visible to other road users.

Reflective clothing, tyre strips and accessories can also make a big difference in road visibility and safety.

Are your tyres tired? The last thing anyone wants is a punctured tyre and as one of the quickest components to wear down, its essential tyres are regularly checked. These not only wear down through frequent use but can easily develop cracks when stored away in the winter due to conditions such as “dry rot” or “ozone cracking”.All Jorvik tyres have a recommended pressure guideline written within the inner tyre. If lower than recommended, these must be inflated before venturing out to ensure a smooth and seamless cycle.

Is your chain ride ready? A well maintained chain supports between 3-5,000 km of cycling - regularly cleaning and checking your chain with simply a sponge and hot water is a quick fix to prevent any cycling disruptions!

Finally, don’t forget to check your helmet and cycling apparel to ensure no damage is apparent before jumping back in the saddle.