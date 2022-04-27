Sam Jones has impressed Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL.

Defender Sam Jones will be returning to the club on a two-year contract, having first impressed head coach Aaron Fox during the last year’s behind-closed-doors Elite Series, before going on to make his debut for Great Britain in the World Championships.

He remained in South Yorkshire for 2021-22 and was an ever-present for the Steelers, making 67 appearances, three goals and 17 assists, with a +/- of +32.

“Sam has grown into an outstanding two-way defencemen and at his age we still feel like he still can take his game to another level,” said head coach Fox.

“He’s shown some good offensive ability and, as a result, got his minutes extended as the season went on.

“He’s also shown he’s willing to stick up for his team-mates whenever needed.

“We think he’s a great long-term defencemen for us”.

Walsall-born Jones originally made the switch to the Steelers from Fife Flyers almost two years ago ahead of the 2020-21 season that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He believes the disappointments of the closing few weeks of the season – which culminated in a play-off quarter-final defeat to Dundee Stars on Sunday night, will drive the Steelers on to put the record straight next time out.

“I’m happy to be back and for two years,” said Jones.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing for Foxy and I’m grateful for him giving me the opportunity. He reduced my minutes when I wasn’t playing well and rewarded me with extra ice time as the year went on and my game improved.

“The organisation here is great from Tony down, he gives us the opportunity to compete and win every night.

“This year we didn’t manage to deliver but I’m sure we will come back stronger next year.”

Centre Matty Davies has confirmed he will not be returning to Leeds Knights for a second season in NIHL National as he leaves to take on a role with the new Hull team expected to compete in the second tier next season.

The Knights, meanwhile, have appointed Warwick Andrews as the organisation’s new managing director.