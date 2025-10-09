Now Doncaster’s Josh Padley has touched the sky, he does not want to spend much time on the ground.

The 29-year-old went from a bout at Elland Road’s Banqueting Suite to a battle at Wembley Stadium within just six months last year.

If that was not dizzying enough, he then travelled to Saudi Arabia to fight Shakur Stevenson on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Daniel Dubois.

He was back in more humble surroundings as he saw off Marko Cvetanovic at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena in April, but has quite clearly developed a taste for the grand stages.

Fortunately for Padley, his Saturday face-off with Reece Bellotti will be hosted at the Steel City’s glitzier Utilita Arena.

Josh Padley has fought at Wembley and in Saudi Arabia in the last 18 months. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Josh Padley aiming high

“I want to get back involved in big shows,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “This is a big show but I want to aim high and the highest aim you can have is the world championships.

"I've had a good taste of the big shows, boxing at Wembley and then over in Saudi on what was deemed the greatest card ever.

"Again, this card is a homecoming almost, it's 20 minutes down the road from us. It's done an absolute load of tickets. I'm on a great card with Dave Allen headlining and then Junaid Bostan on there as well, and a few other really good fighters.”

Padley’s flirts with the big time put plenty of eyes on him and close attention no longer weighs quite as heavy on the cool-headed Yorkshireman.

"Going on those big shows has made it so the nerves are less,” he said. “How can you get bigger than that?

"Boxing at the national stadium, Wembley, boxing over in Saudi, it definitely helps me deal with the nerves side of things, and the pressure and the press conference and stuff like that.

"Those press conferences you're involved in over there are a completely different ballgame.”

Weight drop

Padley’s rapid ascent has enabled him to quit his job as an electrician and commit to boxing full-time.

Among the many fruits of his full-time dedication has been an ability to drop from lightweight to super-featherweight.

"Being full-time, I can make the sacrifices a little bit more,” he explained. “I can concentrate on nutrition.

"Everything in my life now revolves fully around boxing, I don't have to fit it in outside work. Last time out, it was the same, but we came in at 133.8lbs then, not even trying. That was aiming for 135 and we naturally came in at 133.8.

"Make a few more sacrifices and a little less sugar in the coffees and we'll get down to 130 no problem.

"I have a proper nutritionist who tells me exactly what to eat and we monitor stuff every day. He's really good. It's probably the best camp I've had.

"No more building sites - all boxing. That's the day job and it's an amazing feeling. It's great having a goal, working on it for years, and now being able to leave the tools in the van, in the garage. My toolbag now is a bag with some boxing gloves and a gumshield in it.”

Josh Padley defeated Marko Cvetanovic in Sheffield in April. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The challenge ahead

The weight drop was pursued to allow for a battle with Reece Bellotti, a seasoned operator who has held British and Commonwealth titles.

Boxing diehards in Doncaster may recognise ‘Bomber’ from his victory over another of the city’s exports, Jason Cunningham, in October 2017.

The 34-year-old lost his titles to Ryan Garner in July and Padley will be aware of how dangerous a bruised fighter can be.

Padley said: "He's been there, tried and tested. It'll be a good gauge to see where I'm at and a point for me to prove.

"If he gets through me, he's going to get another big payday somewhere. That's going to be his main objective.